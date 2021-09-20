Let there be more light!

By Suzanne Pender

ALMOST 4,000 public lights in Co Carlow will be replaced under a new energy efficient project at a cost of €3.1m.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman outlined the project at a recent meeting of Carlow Co Council, adding that Kilkenny Co Council is the lead authority on the project for the south-east.

Mr O’Gorman stated his hope that this would be to Carlow’s advantage and by this time next year, hopefully, works will be underway and Carlow will be one of the first counties in the rollout.

A total of 3,880 public lights in the county will be upgraded to more energy efficient options at a cost of €3,144,000, with grants of 10% available to the local authority.

Cllr William Paton asked if the upgrade was just for exist lighting or will the project also include installation of additional lighting that “people desperately need.”

Cllr John Cassin named Burrin Manor, Hanover Road and St Laurence O’Toole’s as locations in Carlow town in need of improved lighting.

Cllr Michael Doran remarked that it was “really essential” to keep up to date with the council’s lighting programme, with “several lights out in our area months and months waiting for connections that have already been paid for,” adding that the lighting had “not just been connected by the energy provider.”

Cllr Ken Munrane asked if the council was replacing lighting, why it wasn’t all 8,000 public lights in the county, while cllr Andy Gladney spoke of the importance of lighting in terms of deterring anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that once again that “it looked like south county Carlow was the poor relation” even though a case was “always being made by all the councillors representing the south of the county.”

“Maybe the best thing to do is get all the people living in south Co Carlow to move into north Carlow … we’ll all go live in that section,” he remarked angrily.

“The biggest traffic bottleneck in all of Co Carlow is Bagenalstown, but there’s not a word about it, our lighting is poor in a lot of areas … but what’s in it for us here? We pay rates, property tax, fees on the buildings built, but yet places like Kilcarraig bridge and Kilree bridge are accidents waiting to happen.

“They have two pedestrian bridges in Tullow, a new road planned for Carlow town and never a word about Bagenalstown … do we live in Co Carlow at all,” he added.

Cllr Brian O’Donioghue asked for an update from Airtricity on the service agreement the council has in place with them.