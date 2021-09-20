More of your Back to School photos

Monday, September 20, 2021

The Brown familys first day back at St Abban’s NS, Killeeen: Molly (third class), Ben (second class), Harry (senior infants), Sam (junior infants) and baby Rosey, who’s not going to school just yet

Sam Cummins starting junior infants atNewtown National School, Crettyard while his big brother Josh starts second class

Josh O’Connor going into fifth class at Bishop Foleys NS Carlow with his little brother Cillian

Tiarnan Doyle (centre) fourth class with his twin brothers Donnacha and Gearóid Doyle first class, all attending Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc

Jamie and Jack Brennan heading to Ballinabranna NS

Jakub and Jan Ulanowska going into second class and junior infants

Lexi Dwyer going into first class at Queen of The Universe National School, Bagenalstown

Erin Brett on her first day of junior infants at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc

Six-year-old best friends Hallie Maye Lawlor and Kody Lee Dunne looking forward to first class

Jack O’Toole enjoying his first day at Holy Angels Day Care Centre, Carlow

Katelyn Connolly with her cousins Finn and Liam Murphy at Rathvilly NS

Lilly Kelly starts back at Rathvilly NS while big sister Megan heads off to Tullow Community School

Kian Doyle started junior infants at Ballon National School

Max Talaska starts first class at Askea BNS

Mia O’Leary starting primary school in Scoil Molaise, Old Leighlin

