Protesters who targeted Varadkar’s home to gather outside GP practices

Ministers and public health officials have been given updated security advice by gardaí due to concerns over anti-vaccination activists who protested outside the Tánaiste’s house.

Gardaí are aware of the group’s tactics of protesting outside the home’s of public officials.

Gardaí have previously expressed concerns with how exposed Leo Varadkar’s recently purchased home in Dublin 8 is, according to The Irish Times.

His previous residence was in a gated apartment block in Castleknock, Dublin 15, however, his new home is directly accessible from the road.

Members of the protest group, which calls itself We the Sovereign People, gathered at the front of Mr Varadkar’s home holding anti-vaccination placards and directing abuse at gardaí.

One of the group also shouted homophobic slurs directed at the Tánaiste on a live video stream.

The crowd eventually dispersed after a number of hours.

The protest has been widely condemned by politicians in most parties.

Members of the same group previously targeted Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s house.

“Gardaí from Bray and Greystones Garda Station attended at the scene of a demonstration on Sunday 12th September, 2021 at approximately 12.15pm,” a Garda spokeswoman. “This incident passed off without incident.”

Members of the We the Sovereign People group have planned to target further politicians’ homes.

The group contains a mixture of far-right, anti-vaccination and hardline Catholic activists, most of who have been active in demonstrating against the Government’s efforts to control the pandemic over the last 19 months, according to The Irish Times.

“This is the start of a people powered movement. We’re going to start bring it to their doorsteps peacefully and lawfully,” one member told followers.