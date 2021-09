People looking to dip their toes into canoeing on the Barrow have the perfect opportunity this Saturday.

A canoeing taster event will take place on the River Barrow, organised by Carlow Sports Partnership with Go with the Flow River Adventures.

No canoeing experience is needed but people must be comfortable in water. Over 18s only. Cost is €10 per person. There are two sessions, 10am and 11.30am. Meeting point is Bagenalstown Swimming Pool.

Email [email protected] to book for more info.