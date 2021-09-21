Carlow politicians address rally and call for action on housing crisis

‘‘THE crisis is so overwhelming to people that they have no alternative but to take to the streets.’’ That was the view of People Before Profit councillor Adrienne Wallace following a rally calling for action on the housing crisis in Ireland.

The rally was held on 11 September at Shamrock Plaza. It was organised and addressed by cllr Wallace, with other local politicians speaking, including independent councillor John Cassin and Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion, while her party colleague, former councillor Jim Deane, was also in attendance.

‘‘People are getting up themselves and saying ‘I can’t live like this’ and ‘this has to stop’. Before, it might have been the political parties trying to give leadership; now, it’s coming from the people.’’

Cllr Wallace recounted that there was one local person who had a disabled child. They were renting, but their landlord was now selling up with no suitable accommodation available in the council housing stock or on local market.

‘‘Others are living in substandard accommodation. They have transfers gone into the council, but they are waiting months. The staff in the council are working through their nose and it’s extremely stressful for them. They are manning the floodgates. There is not enough staff,’’ she claimed.

Around 15 people attended the rally, but its staging in a high visibility area ensured they were able to get the message across to a wider audience.

‘‘There were people beeping going by, people rolling down their windows to get a flyer. I think that’s encouraging. I think people are glad to see some action on the streets,” said cllr Wallace.

People Before Profit is calling for a right to housing to be included in the Irish constitution.

‘‘The obligation would be on the state to make sure there would be housing solutions available, not just the private market,” she said.

Cllr Wallace also pointed to 2,000 vacant properties in Carlow, saying that if a portion of those could be utilised it would satisfy local demand.



