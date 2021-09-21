Castledermot family on RTÉ quiz show

THE Farrell family from Castledermot are taking part in the RTÉ One quiz show Home Advantage this Saturday night .

Home Advantage is the general knowledge quiz hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli where three Irish families compete to win €5,000. One member of the family goes to the studio to play, while the rest of the family support (or not!) from home.

This week local Castledermot family the Farrells (Suzanne, Aoife (19), Cillian (14) and Odhran (9) compete. One is in the studio, others at home.

Over a series of three frantic brain-teasing rounds, only one team gets to the final round and a shot at the jackpot.

To see how the Farrell family get on, tune in to RTÉ One this Saturday. Can they make their Home Advantage pay?

This episode will broadcast on RTÉ One on 25 September at 8.30pm.