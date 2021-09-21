Detector dogs Maggie and Wilson uncover 300,000 cigarettes in bags at Dublin Airport

  • Home >
Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Revenue detector dogs Maggie and Wilson have uncovered 300,000 cigarettes in bags at Dublin Airport.

The cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers over the course of last week as a result of routine profiling.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘B&H’, ‘Kent’ and ‘NZ Gold’ were discovered when officers, with the assistance of the detector dogs, stopped and searched the checked baggage of a number of passengers disembarking flights from Amsterdam and Athens.

Revenue detector dog Maggie. Photo: Courtesy of Revenue.

Three arrests involving Latvian and UK nationals were made under Section 139 of the Finance Act 2001 and investigations are ongoing.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €210,000, which Revenue says represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of €167,000.

Businesses or members of the public with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.

