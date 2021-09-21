Four Carlow properties in huge online property auction

FOUR properties in Co Carlow are among more than 330 properties that will be auctioned off online next week. BidX1, the digital property investment company, will host the auction on its online platform on 29 and 30 September.

The four Carlow properties are: 9 Tanner Hall, Athy Road, Carlow – a four-bed mid-terrace townhouse described as ‘an investment opportunity located within Carlow town centre’ with a guide price of €125,000; 11 Tanner Hall, Athy Road (guide price: €150,000); 103 Willow Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, a two-bed semi-detached house described as ‘a prime location in Carlow town centre’ and guiding at €120,000; and Apt 2, Old Chapel Court, Tullow, a two-bed apartment with a guide price of €65,000.

BidX1 says it has properties in each of the 26 counties, including 88 properties in Dublin. Almost half of those are vacant houses, it says, with an average guide price of €295,000.

The company, which was established in Ireland but has since expanded into multiple European markets, believes that more than €60 million worth of Irish property could change hands across the two days of the auction.

According to Jonathan Fenn, head of property at BidX1: “September is always a very busy time for us, but the initial asking prices in this catalogue alone total €63 million. The proportion of vacant residential property, particularly family homes, will be a welcome boost to a supply-starved market.

“We offer a number of different sale methods, but our digital auctions remain one of the most popular. A very wide range of properties will be offered, from family homes in sought-after Dublin suburbs to coastal land with stunning views over Tremone Bay in Donegal, and even a former church.

“You don’t need to be taking part to watch all the action; everything will be shown live on our website, including real-time bidding.”

The full catalogue for next week’s auction can be viewed at https://bidx1.com/en/en-ie/auction/properties/1928 for the residential auction on Wednesday 29 September, and https://bidx1.com/en/en-ie/auction/properties/1999 for the mixed residential and commercial auction on Thursday 30 September.