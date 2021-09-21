Funding integration welcomed

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €5,000 in funding under the Communities Integration Fund 2021 for a project by Equal Chances Polish School CLG in Carlow.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented: “This funding for a project titled The Dialogue is there to help support this local community-based organisation to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees to Carlow.

“Local community-based initiatives, such as Equal Chances Polish School CLG, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential.”

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Monday, 20/09/21 - 7:16pm

More of your Back to School photos

Monday, 20/09/21 - 7:02pm

Let there be more light!

Monday, 20/09/21 - 6:00pm