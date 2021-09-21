Funding integration welcomed

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €5,000 in funding under the Communities Integration Fund 2021 for a project by Equal Chances Polish School CLG in Carlow.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented: “This funding for a project titled The Dialogue is there to help support this local community-based organisation to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees to Carlow.

“Local community-based initiatives, such as Equal Chances Polish School CLG, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential.”