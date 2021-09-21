Elaine with her husband Ray and sons Darragh, Cian and Eoghan

Mum of three overwhelmed by support following brain tumour diagnosis

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL mum of three has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she’s received since she got the life-changing news that she has a brain tumour.

Mum of three Elaine Buggy (née Dunne) from Ballickmoyler was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May resulting in immediate surgery. She continues to receive intensive, ongoing treatment, showing remarkable resilience throughout.

A public health nurse, Elaine (40) is now unable to work, while her husband Ray has had to give up work at Autolaunch Bagenalstown to look after her and their three young children, twins Darragh and Cian (9) and Eoghan (4).

During her surgery and in the months post-surgery, Elaine has been experiencing seizures, therefore, she cannot be left alone for long periods.

“The support has been unreal – from day one people have been there. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received since May,” Elaine told The Nationalist.

“I never thought this would land at our door because the day I went into hospital I really thought I’d be getting antibiotics and that would be it. You never know what’s facing you,” she added.

Paulie’s Bootcamp Carlow has launched a major fundraising campaign in aid of Elaine and the Buggy family. The club will run its annual marathon fundraiser on Sunday 24 October for Elaine, with sponsorship cards available at the club and a GoFundMe page also attracting huge support.

“We were reluctant at the beginning because we felt there were others more in need, but people were so kind and generous and insistent,” explained Elaine.

“Both our jobs have done collections, with Ray’s job doing a charity match in my name and linking it to a GoFundMe page. They also did a bake sale, and aunts, uncles, neighbours have given cards and gifts … everyone has been so generous,” she says emotionally.

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Buggy family over the past four months, which all began back in May when Elaine’s sister-in-law noticed Elaine’s lip was drooping.

“I was in work on the Friday and that weekend I was home to Leixlip. My sister-in-law noticed my lip was drooping. I was wondering was it Bell’s Palsy, but ignored it and went to bed. I had no eye droop, but then the next day my speech was just shocking and I went to Blanchardstown Hospital,” said Elaine.

Once assessed in Blanchardstown, Elaine was immediately rushed to the Mater Hospital in a blue light ambulance.

“I honestly thought to myself, this is crazy and a total waste. They had ruled out a stroke, but then when I came out of the CT scanner and looking at their faces I just knew and, because I’m a medic, I was able to decipher what they were saying. I knew it wasn’t good,” said Elaine.

“You are not taking it fully in at the time. I was numb and definitely numb for a long time … I mean, within three hours of eating Sunday dinner I was now talking cancer,” she added.

By the Wednesday, Elaine had undergone surgery and then began six weeks of intensive, gruelling chemotherapy and radiation, which involved daily trips to Dublin. She’s currently on her second course of chemotherapy and in October will learn more about how her treatment is progressing.

“When I’d go for treatment, I’d see a lot of older people and I thought because I was younger I’ll fly through this, but the last three weeks killed me … it was so hard, physically and mentally,” admitted Elaine. “Cycle two is a bigger dose, but less days, so it is more tolerable.”

Elaine turned 40 while in Beaumont Hospital and, while it wasn’t the birthday she expected, she says the nurses and staff at the hospital “couldn’t have been nicer”.

For now, Elaine remains hopeful and positive. There’s lots to look forward to this week, with her twin boys turning nine and their First Holy Communion with their classmates at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc in Askea.

Paul Ward of Paulie’s Bootcamp Carlow played football years ago with Ray and became aware of their situation and immediately wanted to help. “Every day we support some charity or cause locally, and I know Ray and knew the tough time they were having, so the club wanted to support the family,” said Paul.

Over the years, the club has raised an astonishing €121,000 for worthy causes.

This year’s annual marathon challenge in aid of Elaine will take place on Sunday 24 October from Carlow Hurling Club, with club members taking on one or all three of the 14km routes, leaving at 7am, 8.30am and 10.20am.

The GoFundMe page is http://gofund.me/b306043a. A second GoFundMe page named ‘Help the Buggy Family’ is also running at the moment at www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-buggy-family.