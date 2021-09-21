IT Carlow in top five performing universities in Ireland

INSTITUTE of Technology Carlow has been ranked in the five top performing universities in the country, according to an international ranking of higher education institutions released today.

U-Multirank is the largest and most inclusive global university ranking, highlighting the diversity in higher education around the world. Now in its eighth edition, it compares university performance across teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement.

IT Carlow’s is ranked in the top five, alongside Dublin City University and Technological University Dublin. University College Cork topped the list, followed by the University of Limerick.

In its 2021 edition, IT Carlow received nine top A grades from U-Multirank – an increase of four from last year. The A grades were awarded for: bachelor graduation rate; graduating on time (bachelors); interdisciplinary publications; co-publications with industrial partners; publications cited in patents; international academic staff; bachelor graduates working in the region; and master graduates working in the region.

Institute of Technology Carlow also received an A grade for gender balance.

The president of Institute of Technology Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, welcomed the report’s findings, saying: “This is a significant international vote of confidence for Institute of Technology Carlow and a great endorsement of the incredible work undertaken across our campuses – from the introduction of new programmes of study to our international research and publications, from facilities to gender equality and graduation rates. It is heartening, for this institute and for the region, as we enter a new era and take our next steps towards university designation in 2022.”

Commenting on the rankings released today, vice-president for academic affairs David Denieffe said: “Today’s rankings are a great affirmation of our hard work over the last few years. We are grateful to our dedicated students, faculty, staff and collaborative partners who have helped to bring us to this point.”