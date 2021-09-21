Man in critical condition after truck and motorcycle collide in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a truck and a motorcycle on Tuesday in Co Cork left one man in critical condition.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the R617 between Tower and Blarney this afternoon. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at around 1pm.

A man aged in his 40s, the motorcyclist, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be critical. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.