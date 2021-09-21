Tributes in court to the late Bagenalstown solicitor John M Foley

TRIBUTES were paid to a respected Bagenalstown solicitor John M Foley, who passed away recently. On the day of his funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, Mr Foley was lauded for his contribution to the profession at last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said the passing of Mr Foley was a great loss to his family, including partner Ann and sons John and Des, and the judge extended her sympathies to them. Judge Carthy said the loss was also keenly felt in the “tightly-knit local legal community”.

“I hope memories of him will be a comfort to family and friends at this time,” she added.

Solicitor John O’Sullivan said Mr Foley had been a “wonderful colleague” and a pleasure to work with. Aged in his 80s, Mr Foley did a bit of work in the Bagenalstown office up to the recent past. “He was a classic old school type of country solicitor,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

It wasn’t unheard of for Mr Foley to have got the odd pheasant or some caught fish for his services over the years.

Mr O’Sullivan recalled a celebration in 2007 where Mr Foley and another local legal stalwart, the late Michael Donnelly, had celebrated 50 years in practice. Mr Foley at the time recounted how King Henry VIII had his beloved Anne Boleyn for 1,000 days and how he had been blessed to have his own Ann for 10,000 days.

Mr Foley was known for many interests, but Mr O’Sullivan said you could not speak of him without mentioning his love of horseracing. Mr Foley was the owner of the famous horse Point Barrow, who ran in two Grand Nationals.

“We all backed it extensively … it fell at the first hurdle. But then it went on the following year to win (the Irish Grand National),” he said.

Mr Foley had taken over the legal practice from his father and the firm had been in business over 100 years, with his children and grandchildren now involved. Mr Foley had a particular skill with conveyancing and could solve the insolvable, said Mr O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Sullivan said the “great district court in the sky” was slowly filling up with great local practitioners, including Toss Quinn, who passed away earlier this year, along with Michael Connolly, Paddy Cody and Michael Donnelly.

“I know if John M does not make it into Heaven, we should all be looking for our money back,” remarked Mr O’Sullivan.

On behalf of An Garda Síochána, Sgt Hud Kelly offered condolences and said Mr Foley had also been well known on the fairways and greens of Borris Golf Club.

Courthouse manager Andrew Cleary extended sympathies on behalf of the Courts Service, while barrister Sean Rafter did likewise for the bar association.

“He was a solicitor whose reputation preceded him,” said Mr Rafter. “His loss is keenly felt by the legal community.”