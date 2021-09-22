Anti-drugs campaign for Freshers’ week

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are launching a drug awareness campaign, #Riseabovetheinfluence, as students return to college. The initiative aims to encourage students to seek positive influences and avoid the harmful consequences of drugs misuse.

“Freshers’ week should be a time for celebration, the beginning of something good in your life,” said Detective Superintendent Sé McCormack of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. “Don’t let drug use end your career before it starts.”

Gardaí want to remind people that if they use drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, they are committing a criminal offence and also risking addiction, loss of career opportunities, under-achievement and international travel restrictions. Taking other substances like cannabis edibles such as jellies, sweets, drinks, vapes, or synthetic cannabinoids or nitrous oxide balloons also carries health and prosecution risks.

The campaign also warms that taking unprescribed ‘study’drugs or sleeping pills can lead to anxiety, addiction and psychosis. Multiple or poly-drug use is extremely dangerous and increases your risk of overdose or death.

“While we strive to keep people safe, we believe that you can also help keep yourself safe,” said Det Supt McCormack.

“Contact the emergency services if you become ill after consuming a drug or if you are in the presence of somebody who may be ill.

“The ‘rise above the influence’ message is simple. Your future is in your hands. Seek out positive influences on campus. Choose the influences which will enhance your future career. Make responsible decisions for yourself and be aware of those around you. Don’t become another victim of the drug trade.

“Drug use can lead to addiction, debt, prison and the destruction of your physical and mental health. You don’t know what you’re taking. You don’t know where it will take you.”