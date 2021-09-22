Community rallies to help bring Mike’s remains home

By Suzanne Pender

A CAMPAIGN to bring home a much-loved son tragically killed in a road accident in Spain has evoked a huge outpouring of support for a heartbroken Leighlinbridge family. Mike Meaney (18) from Rathvinden, Leighlinbridge was killed following a road accident in Spain as he cycled along the beautiful Spanish coastline towards the city of Valencia.

Mike’s tragic death has shocked and devastated his parents Elaine Meaney and Des Fitzgerald, his extended family and the wider community of Leighlinbridge, where the Meaney family are particularly well known.

“He moved to Spain in July and was working as an independent contractor … he loved it. It was the happiest he’d ever been,” Mike’s heartbroken cousin Pauraic Meaney told The Nationalist.

“Mike was a brave man; he had absolutely no fear – moving to Spain by himself, enjoying life. He had an independent spirit and was very ambitious; he had great plans for the future,” Pauraic added sadly.

“He was on his way to Valencia to get his PPS number when the accident happened. He had looked up the price of a plane ticket and found out it was the same price as a bike, so he bought the bike and decided to cycle down and enjoy the coast,” explained Pauraic.

Sadly, Mike’s idyllic trip ended in tragedy when he was struck by a car on Monday 13 September. Since the accident, the Meaney family has been working tirelessly to bring Mike’s remains home to Leighlinbridge.

A GoFundMe page ‘Bring Mike Home’ has been set up to support the family with the considerable repatriation costs. In just two days, the campaign had raised in excess of €23,000, as Mike’s many friends and the community of Leighlinbridge rallied to do all they can.

“The response has been phenomenal. It blew the goal absolutely straightaway,” said Pauraic, who set up the page.

Pauraic explains that all excess donations will go towards the Kevin Bell Foundation, a charity which alleviates the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body of loved one who has died abroad, and to Carlow Regional Youth Services’ The Vault – a place Mike loved dearly.

The Meaney family are hopeful that they will be able to bring Mike home later this week.

A past pupil of Leighlinbridge NS, Old Leighlin NS and Presentation de la Salle, Mike was also home-schooled – a testament to the remarkable bond, friendship and shared interests he enjoyed with his mother Elaine. Mike had a huge interest in philosophy and science, which was forged from a very young age.

His sense of adventure and love of travel were all very much part of Mike’s plans for the future.

Mike is survived by his parents Elaine and Des, uncles Gerry, Thos, Joe, Brendan and Danny, aunts Gaye and Mairead, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements are not available at this time.

To support ‘Bring Mike Home,’ go to www.gofundme.com/f/esrcy-bring-mike-home.