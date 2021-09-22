Date set for sex assault hearing at Carlow court

A HEARING date was set for a man who faces a charge of sexual assault. The Kildare man in his 50s faces a charge of sexual assault of a female on 5 November 2020 at a location in the district court area of Carlow. Reporting restrictions were imposed on the case so that the defendant cannot be identified. The defendant’s barrister sought a hearing date and said the case would likely take two hours. A senior counsel would be defending the man, the court was told. Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned the case until 6 December.

