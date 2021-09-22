Ed Sheeran announces extra Irish gig at Croke Park

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

James Cox

Ed Sheeran has announced an additional Irish date in Croke Park.

The English songwriter will play at GAA HQ on Saturday, April 23rd.

He has already announced dates in Cork, Limerick and Belfast for his Mathematics World Tour next year.

Tickets for all four gigs go on sale this Saturday, September 25th. There is no pre-sale for the tour.

Here are the Irish dates for Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour:

  • Dublin, Croke Park: April 23rd, 2022.
  • Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh: April 28th, 2022.
  • Limerick, Thomond Park: May 5th, 2022.
  • Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields: May 12th, 2022.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Biden says Brexit dispute can’t lead to ‘closed border’ in Ireland

Wednesday, 22/09/21 - 7:33am

Recently refurbished Dublin office on market at €23.5 million

Wednesday, 22/09/21 - 7:19am

Close to 100 domestic abuse calls made to gardaí each day

Tuesday, 21/09/21 - 10:09pm