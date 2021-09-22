Ed Sheeran announces extra Irish gig at Croke Park

James Cox

Ed Sheeran has announced an additional Irish date in Croke Park.

The English songwriter will play at GAA HQ on Saturday, April 23rd.

He has already announced dates in Cork, Limerick and Belfast for his Mathematics World Tour next year.

Tickets for all four gigs go on sale this Saturday, September 25th. There is no pre-sale for the tour.

Here are the Irish dates for Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour: