Gardaí appeal for information after pedestrian killed by lorry on M7

Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was struck by an articulated lorry on the M7 southbound between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 13 Kildare.

The woman sustained serious injuries, with emergency services and a number of Garda units attending the scene. She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Tallaght where she later died.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and the road has reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly road users with video/dash-cam footage to contact them at Kildare Garda station on 045-527 730, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.