Driving test delays slammed

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’s Driving Test Centre came in for sharp criticism this week and was urged to “get their act together”, with hundreds of young motorists currently left in limbo. Cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council cllr Fintan Phelan brought forward a motion expressing concern regarding the long waiting lists for both driving theory tests and driving practical exams.

‘This delay is having a huge impact on those waiting, who are predominantly young people. This council, therefore, calls on the appropriate minister to put in place provisions to reduce the waiting lists of both the driving theory test and driving practical examinations as a matter of urgency,’ the motion read.

The motion also called for a reduced fee to be put in place for learner drivers who are sitting the driving test after a failed first attempt. The motion was seconded by cllr John McDonald.

Cllr Tom O’Neill remarked that €85 to resit a driving test was “an awful lot” and gladly supported the motion, as did cllr John Cassin, who described the cost of driving, including insurances costs, as “astronomical” for a young person.

Cllr John Pender supported the motion. He also remarked that the test centre in Graiguecullen appeared to “close down longer than anywhere.” He recalled the situation of a potential driver from Carlow having to sit their theory test in Tullamore, then having to travel to Wicklow town to get their licence and is now waiting over six months to sit their test despite being on an emergency list.

“It just doesn’t seem to be active at all in Carlow at the moment,” cllr Pender suggested.

Cllr John McDonald agreed, adding that his own son was due to sit his theory test in Carlow only to arrive at the designated time and the office was closed.

“It is scandalous how they are treating people at the moment … it’s easier get into the Vatican,” cllr McDonald quipped.

Cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that “Covid is being blamed for an awful lot of things” and suggested it was being used to “wriggle out of things”.

“The centres need to get their act together and get extra staff. It’s time for the department to act,” he said.

The motion was then carried by all members.