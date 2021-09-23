Four people hospitalised as light aircraft crash lands on Wexford beach

James Cox

A light aircraft has crash landed on a beach in Co Wexford.

Four people were hospitalised after the plan crashed on Carnsore Point at approximately 5.20pm.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, and two women, both aged in their 30s, are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services, including the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter, responded to the scene.

The scene is currently preserved while the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway,” said a Garda spokesperson.