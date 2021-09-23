Hard work pays off for the PDLS class of 2021

Top student, Stephanie with her mother, Eleanor, and younger sister, Jenny

STAFF at Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown would like to congratuatlate the class of 2021 on their recent leaving certificate results.

“The dedication of our students and teachers to achieving the highest standards in teaching and learning during unprecedented times was finally rewarded,” said principal John Keane.

“Many of our students achieved top grades across many subject areas. One of our student, Stephanie Doyle, achieved the ultimate and highly sought-after 625 points.”

Stephanie is planning on studying mathematics and Irish at UCC with the intention of becoming a teacher.

Principal Keane and the entire school community are beaming with pride and wish all of their students every success in their future endeavours. Hard work and a supportive community really does pay off!