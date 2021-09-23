Two-thirds of female TDs and senators say they have been verbally harassed

Two-thirds of female TDs and senators say they’ve been verbally harassed, according to a survey carried out by Newstalk Breakfast.

Fianna Fáíl Senator Erin McGreehan said men need to become more vocal about the issue. “This is a men’s issue and not a female issue,” Ms McGreehan said.

“It is not our fault that we are potential victims, it is their fault that they are potential criminals,” she said.

Of the 33 female representatives in the Oireachtas surveyed, 45 per cent say they’ve been followed when walking alone after dark.

The survey found 82 per cent have received unwanted attention from a stranger. It also found that when walking along at night, 73% of representatives don’t feel safe.