Academic awards ceremony at CBS Carlow

STUDENTS and staff at St Mary’s Academy, CBS Carlow, recently celebrated their annual academic awards ceremony, when great achievements were acknowledged and rewarded.

The annual ceremony is highly anticipated in the school calendar as it’s a happy and proud occasion for staff and students alike. They use the occasion to reflect on the successes of the past year, but also to look forward and make plans for the future.

The school ethos is in celebrating academic achievement, but also promoting and celebrating the characteristics of leadership, teamwork, determination, self-belief and respect.

“All these qualities develop the young CBS men into responsible citizens. These talented students exhibit qualities that will not only help them achieve their goals but will also bring the glory of success to the school,” said principal Fiona Lennon.

During the ceremony, two boys each from first to fourth year were honoured with awards, while seven students from fifth year were awarded. In the leaving cert class, 15% of the students achieved over 500 points, two of whom scored the maximum possible points of 625.

“St Mary’s Academy is extremely grateful to both students and teachers for such a wonderful day of celebration, but also to the parents/guardians and the wider community for their unrivalled support. We are immensely proud of all our students and we would like to extend our very best wishes to the 2021 graduates, as they begin the next chapter of their educational lives,” concluded Ms Lennon.

* A full gallery of photographs of the awardees will appear in an upcoming issue of The Nationalist