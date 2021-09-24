Arboretum shortlisted for Retail Excellence Award

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Arboretum garden centre in Leighlinbridge has been selected as a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2021. The Arboretum is one of 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry. The Arboretum has bagged the title in the past, along with such well-known businesses as Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, O’Brien’s Wines, Galvin for Men, Willow, and Green Acres.

Retail Excellence managing director Duncan Graham said: “We all know the hardships that retailers have gone through since the emergence of the pandemic, and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now. Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry has worked so hard to emerge even stronger after the pandemic and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

The overall winner will be announced on Wednesday 10 November at the Guinness Storehouse.