Big Stone kids get on their bikes!

By Elizabeth Lee

There was much excitement in Bigstone NS recently when the children took part in National Bike Week 2021.

The pupils were encouraged to cycle to school and there was a great uptake in the challenge with pupils from Junior Infants right up to sixth class rising to the challenge.

The pupils learned about bicycle safety on the road and how and when to use proper hand signals. They also discussed the necessity of helmets when out on bicycles and why it is important to wear hi-visibility jackets, too.

The exercise also veered into a history lesson when the youngsters looked at their bicycles and compared them to a bike from the 1970s. They discovered the older bike didn’t have as many gears as their bikes but that they had a functional basket so that shopping could be transported. They also noticed the suspension wasn’t as good as on their bikes therefore it would not be as comfortable. The pupils enjoyed designing helmets and cycling around the school with their friends. Bike week was a huge success with some pupils continuing to cycle to school.

“We hope the pupils continue to enjoy lots of time out and about on their bikes and can now do so in a safe manner,” said principal Aoife Power.