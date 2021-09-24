Death notices and funeral announcements

Bridget (Bridie, Bride) Comerford

The Meadows, Seskinrea, Old Leighlin, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on September 23rd, 2021, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Deeply mourned by her loving sister Elizabeth, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest in Peace

Due to Covid restrictions, Bridget’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am in St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time