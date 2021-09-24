Death notices and funeral arrangements

Anthony (Tony) DOHENY

Loughrea, Galway / Carlow / The Commons, Tipperary / Wicklow

Who passed peacefully on Friday 24 September 2021 at University College Hospital, Galway surrounded by his loving family.

(Predeceased by his mother Mary, Father Denis, brothers and sisters Willie, Josie, Paddy, Kitty, Mick, Tom, John, Jim, Denis and Maureen)

Tony will be sadly missed by his beloved wife and best friend Anne, children Padraic, Mary, Denis, Helen, Anthony, Martina and Gerard, his daughters-in-law, sons-in- law, grandchildren, and his brother Dan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours, friends and his cherished dog Molly.

Tony’s will lie in repose at the Kilboy’s funeral home on Sunday 26 September from 4pm to 6 pm for family and close friends, following Government guidelines of 50% capacity on indoor gatherings.

Please note this will be a walk-through viewing, with family in attendance.

We please ask for no shaking of hands and for a face mask to be used at all times.

Tony’s funeral cortége will leave Kilboy’s Funeral Home on Monday 27 September at 2.30 pm, to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea for Requiem mass at 3pm.

Tony will then be laid to rest in the Mount-Pleasant Cemetery Loughrea.

The funeral mass can be viewed on https://loughreacathedral.ie/ or https://www.churchservices.tv/Loughrea. The church now has 50% capacity on indoor gatherings, with a face mask to be used at all times.

House private by request please.

Tony’s family would like to express their most sincere thanks to the staff at Claddagh ward and the Haematology team G.U.H. to all the extended family, neighbours and friends for all their kindness and help in every way at this very sad time.

“Tony may your gentle soul rest in peace.”

Margaret Mary CROTTY (née Lambe)

Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilkenny

Margaret Mary Crotty, September 23rd (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Paddy, Mary, Donal, Alacoque and Tom. Predeceased by her parents Dan and Margaret (Peg), brothers Joe and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, the Crotty Family; Kieran, Pat, Bernard, Fr. Jim, Michael, Ann, Nuala, Patricia and Mary (deceased), Lambe family in Dublin and USA, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, due to restrictions capacity is 50%. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.

Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral webcam using this link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/.

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

House private, please.