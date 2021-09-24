Medjugorje holds a special place in the heart of one Carlow pilgrim

By Suzanne Pender

THE sacred place of Medjugorje in southwest Bosnia-Herzegovina has welcomed pilgrims for decades, including many from the Carlow area. Since the early eighties the town has become a popular site of Catholic pilgrimage, inspired by ’Our Lady of Medjugorje’ and her reported apparition to six local children.

Noeleen Dunne from Green Lane, Carlow is one such pilgrim, leading groups to this special place for Catholics and devotees of Our Lady since 1996. Last month, she led a local group to Medjugorje with their spiritual director Fr Ruairi O’Domhnaill, finding great peace and comfort at the religious site.

“It is my privilege to be an instrument and a labour of love to bring pilgrims to such a sacred place,” said Noeleen, who encourages everyone to visit. “People don’t have to necessarily come with me, but I would encourage people to go; it is amazing the experiences people have had there,” she adds.

August 1996 was Noeleen’s first visit to Medjugorje, having heard about it while attending Mass at University Church, St Stephen’s Green.

“As I was visiting my brother, who was very ill in the-then Meath Hospital, I would catch the 1pm Mass,” she explains. “When Mass was over, I would stay a while in prayer before I caught the 3pm train home. As I was kneeling, a priest came down towards me, Fr Aiden Carroll, and said he was told to give me this tape entitled ***Between the Hills***,” recalls Noeleen. The book referred to Medjugorje and its idyllic location ‘between the hills’.

“I knew at that moment it was a call for me to bring my daughter to Medjugorje; at that time she was suffering with anorexia. I came home and suggested to her that we should go.”

On their final day in Medjugorje, Noeleen explains that her daughter had a “profound experience and was given a message from one of the visionaries Vicka for herself and for us as a family”. Vicka was one of the six children present for the apparition of Our Lady.

In thanksgiving for her daughter’s recovery, Noeleen decided to bring a group out to Medjugorje in 1999.

“My main aim was to have a priest that first time. Fr Fitzpatrick (then parish priest at Askea), Fr Leo McAuliffe of the Capuchin Friary in Carlow and then-deacon Fr Paddy Byrne came. Unfortunately, I could not bring the group as my brother was very ill and passed away that week,” explains Noeleen, adding that her husband Pat led the group on that trip. Since then, Noeleen has led groups to Medjugorje twice a year.

“If I was asked have I seen anything, I would say ‘no’, apart from the sun spinning,” said Noeleen. “I never went to see anything, just to experience where Heaven touches Earth. Where people come to drink from the spring, from where the wine is,” she adds.

“Our Lady has always been telling us this is a time of grace. Pray for your shepherds and always ends her monthly message saying thank you for having responded to my call,” says Noeleen.

Noeleen refers to a letter from a priest sent to each pilgrim travelling on their recent trip to Medjugorje, which outlines the importance of Our Lady. He said: “It might surprise you that I stopping trying to be a good priest some time ago. Instead, I have learned that it is much more important to be ‘her priest’. Being a priest is not an ego trip, it is all about allowing oneself to belong to ‘her’, and the same goes for each one of you. It is not being an ‘ideal’ Christian; it is about being ‘her’ child as we follow her divine son in the midst of darkness and struggles of life. It is about a relationship, not an achievement.”

Noeleen’s next group trip to Medjugorje takes place on 13 October.