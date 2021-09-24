No plans for Castledermot cemetery works

Local councillors have been informed that there are no plans in the current budgetary programme for works to be carried out in Castledermot cemetery.

Cllr Aoife Breslin had called for upgrading works to the cemetery including upgrading the footpaths. The written response to her motion before the September meeting of Athy MD added that these works can be looked at in the context of the budget for 2022.

Cllr Breslin said she was slightly disappointed, adding that the graveyard is extremely well-kept but the paths are gravel and causing mobility issues. “That has become an issue,” she said.

She went on to say that some work is needed to the road outside, then further stated that they still need a path to that graveyard and that there is a speeding issue on that road.

Separately, Cllr Breslin asked the council to confirm if it has plans to install refuse bins along the stretch of the Barrow from Horse Bridge to Ardreigh Bridge and along the Carlow road in Athy.

Two reports were issued to answer her question, the first from the council’s environment section explaining that their drainage crew ‘sometimes tend to some basic maintenance of the existing pathway when in the area, but only when available. Our crew are not responsible for the pathway in general nor do they tend to litter-picking or bins’.

The second response, from the roads, transportation and public safety section, stated that the request is being examined at present and an update will be provided for the next meeting.

Cllr Breslin contended that bins along the Barrow Way are not being emptied on a regular basis and said that people are using this area “all the time”.

After describing the Barrow Blueway as Athy’s way forward, she said bins do have to be provided.