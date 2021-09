By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Baltinglass are investigating a robbery and serious assault and are seeking the assistance from the public who may have witnessed the incident.

The attack took place in the vicinity of the Main Street and the bridge between 11.15pm and 11.45pm on Monday 20 September.

Gardaí would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage and was in the area at the time. Contact Baltinglass on 059 6482610.