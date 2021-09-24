Tullow musician wows judges on Romanian X Factor

By Carmel Hayes and Elizabeth Lee

A TULLOW man who was adopted from Romania as a baby has wowed X Factor fans in his birth country.

Stefan J Doyle, whose parents live in Tullow, won over judges and viewers with a stunning audition of Elton’s John’s classic Tiny Dancer. Stefan’s rendition of the popular favourite got him straight into the boot camp stage of the Romanian X Factor, which has a huge audience.

He says: “I hope to win this contest, because I have so much to give back to the world. I want to get to give concerts and take the spectators to another world. People deserve to be happy and I want to put smiles on their lips.”

It’s an amazing opportunity for the 31-year-old, who has lived in Ballylinan for the past few years with his fiancée Samanta and their baby Katie.

Ştefan was born in Satu Mare with the name Istvan Nagy on his birth certificate but was adopted by Wexford couple Catherine and Stephen Doyle when he was only eight months’ old. He grew up in Gorey and later moved to Tullow, Co Carlow. He attended primary school in Ballyconnell, while FCJ Bunclody was his secondary school. Growing up, he loved music, focussing on the piano and writing his own music.

His parents have always supported him, both in his lifelong passion for music and in his search for his roots, which succeeded recently, when he found not only his biological parents but also three brothers and two sisters.

He says: “When I found my biological parents after so many years, it was simply overwhelming and amazing. I had a big dream come true. The relationship with my biological parents in Romania is going very well. I haven’t learned many Romanian words yet, but I think it’s a very beautiful language and I want to learn more.”

After building up a large following on his Stefan J Doyle Official social media page, Stefan was contacted by the Romanian X Factor team, who asked him to appear on the show.

The result has been a rollercoaster, with the audition already broadcast and exciting times ahead with the live shows.

Stefan will perform every week to a massive TV audience, but he’s ready for the challenge that the next few weeks will pose.

“It’s all quite emotional and exciting. It’ll take some getting used to, but I’m ready for it!” said Stefan.

Already making a name for himself following his X Factor exposure, Stefan will give a special performance in Fleming’s Bar, Ballylinan this Friday from 8.30pm, when table booking is advised.