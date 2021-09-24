  • Home >
Two men charged with riot offences in Lyra McKee murder probe

Friday, September 24, 2021

By John Besley, PA

Two men have been charged with riot offences by detectives investigating the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the pair, aged 24 and 29, have been charged with riot and throwing petrol bombs and are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court via video link on Friday.

Ms McKee was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service, police said.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee.

Another two have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

