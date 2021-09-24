Wheelchair users’ fury at amount of dog poo on the footpaths

By Joe Barrett

WHEELCHAIR users on the Laois/Carlow border in Graiguecullen have demanded that something should be done about the amount of dog poo on the footpaths in the area.

One 59-year-old man contacted The Nationalist who complained about the “footpaths that are in a deplorable state round our area. There’s also cars parked up on footpaths that force use onto the road where we have to try and get our chairs up over the speed ramps. In one estate I have to go down a dropped kerb and go into another state before I can get back up onto the opposite footpath.”

On National Make Way Day today 24 September, the man who asked not to be named said: “Anyone in a wheelchair should get onto their TD or ring the county council. The way they treat us wheelchair users is a disgrace. We need to be able to travel along footpaths like everybody else without getting dog poo on the wheels of our chairs which ends up on our hands. It’s a dangerous health and safety issue when that happens.”

Chairperson of the Carlow Older Persons Forum Joe Butler was equally critical of the state of the footpaths and the problems wheelchair users face around the town of Carlow and in the Graiguecullen area of Laois.

“It’s a total disgrace the state that they are in. It’s like dirty old Graigue. Wheelchairs can’t travel the footpaths without picking up dog poo on their wheels. Also, wheelchair users have to get off the footpaths to pass cars that are parked on them.”

Mr Butler said: “A few years ago we carried out a walking study around the town of Carlow and it needs to be done again.

“If you look at the width of the Graigue Bridge coming from Laois into Carlow the footpaths on either side are not wide enough for to take wheelchairs. They’re just too narrow. While they may have trimmed back some of the overgrown hedges from some footpaths in the area there’s a need for them to go out and trim back the rest because they cause an obstruction for wheelchair users as well.”

“As I said, there needs to be a new walking study undertaken in the whole area and it shouldn’t be just a box ticking exercise. There’s also the people of people parking in wheelchair and elderly only car parking spaces. While the elderly and wheelchair users have stickers on their cars, others just park in the spaces and it’s not fair,” said Mr Butler.