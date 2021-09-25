Castledermot estate still not taken in charge

The taking in charge of the Friary estate in Castledermot has been raised at a local council meeting.

Cllr Aoife Breslin of Athy MD sought an ‘up-to-date position’ from the council on the taking in charge of said estate, and was informed that ‘the original developer LJM Ireland Limited went into receivership and there is no Bond. A new developer purchased the site from NAMA, via receiver Mazars.

‘There are a number of infrastructural items incomplete that are preventing the estate from being taken in charge, e.g., no attenuation tank installed, no surface course asphalt laid, and no CCTV/as constructed drawings provided. In addition, there has been no request for this estate to be taken in charge from either the developer or the majority of residents (via a Section 180 request).’

Cllr Breslin said she understood there was a request for it to be taken in charge.

Cathaoirleach Ivan Keatley asked could it be left on the progress report for an update and suggested a meeting with Building Control to go through details. He added that there was €40,000 allocated last year for the progression of such estates.