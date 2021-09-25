Ed Sheeran adds four new Irish dates to stadium tour amid ticket demand

Ed Sheeran has added four new Irish dates to a major stadium tour set for next year in response to demand for tickets this morning.

The singer initially announced three Irish dates for Cork, Limerick and Belfast on his 2022 ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour, pronounced the Mathematics tour. He later added a fourth date for Dublin’s Croke Park.

Tickets for the shows went on sale this morning at 8am, with demand for tickets prompting four new dates for Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast — bringing the total number of shows Sheeran will play to eight.

The new Irish dates are:

Dublin, Croke Park – April 24th 2022

Cork, Pairc Ui Caoimh – April 29th 2022

Limerick, Thomond Park – May 6th 2022

Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – May 13th 2022

Tickets for the new shows went on sale immediately at ticketmaster.ie.

Sheeran will also play the four originally-planned shows at Croke Park in Dublin on April 23rd, at Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork on April 28th, at Limerick’s Thomond Park on May 5th and at the Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on May 12th.

“Ed’s upcoming ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion,” concert organisers Aiken Promotions said.

“On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.”

The promoters said Sheeran’s new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29th.