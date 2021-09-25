Five Carlow companies shortlisted for ‘food Oscars’

By Suzanne Pender

FIVE food and drink producers from Co Carlow can count themselves as the cream of the crop this week, having secured a place in the final of Blas na hÉireann 2021.

The finalists shortlisted from Carlow across a range of different categories are Bia Úr, Carlow Brewing, Jump Juice, Seerys Ltd and Sunshine Juice Ltd. The countdown is now on for the awards weekend, which takes place virtually again this year on Saturday 2 October.

Now in their 14th year, the team at Blas na hÉireann have worked harder than ever this time around to make sure the awards went ahead, moving the blind-tasting judging system from the campus in UCC to Dingle to work within government guidelines and the constraints of social distancing.

“We’re delighted to announce the finalists for 2021 and chuffed to see so many new products being entered into Blas na hÉireann this year. Last year was new territory for us, but the team here did tremendous work to make sure the awards went ahead and the sense of community that we experienced over the virtual awards event was just brilliant,” said chairperson Artie Clifford.

The awards will be announced on 2 October on the Blas website www.irishfooodawards.com and across social media channels.