Housing crisis needs radical solutions

By Michael Godfrey

NOW that the Dáil is back sitting again, no doubt the real work of government will begin – at least, it should.

After all the ‘think-ins’, the latest ‘news’ is that most of the population do not believe the housing minister is capable of solving the crisis. And they are right. But they were also correct about the previous housing minister as well, and that will also be the case with a future housing minister unless radical changes are made to solving the problem.

The reality is that Irish people love to own their own homes. It is in our DNA and stretches back as far as anyone can remember. It may go back to the time when there were only a couple of hundred landowners and everyone else was a tenant, but it doesn’t really matter; the truth is that everyone, or practically everyone, in this country wants to own their own home.

There is a belief that rent is ‘dead’ money. After paying rent for 20 years, they have absolutely nothing to show for it, whereas if they had put that money towards the repayments on a mortgage, they would have something to show for their efforts.

Who can blame them? Imagine having to pay anything up to €1,000 a month for rent in Carlow. Did you ever think you would see the day? And at the drop of a hat the occupants can be asked to vacate so that the landlord can put the property up for sale.

On the other side of the coin, the landlords will say it is not worth their while to rent out property. The law currently favours a tenant who, if that person decides not to pay, can live rent-free for up to a year.

Then there is also the matter of paying tax on the income, which often negates any benefit from renting at all if you consider the freshening-up a property requires after some tenants vacate.

So, we have a catch 22 situation: too expensive to rent and nowhere to rent even if you want to. Throw in the fact that there are not enough houses being built and you have what our American cousins refer to as a major clusterf–k.

I heard an interesting fact the other day from a person looking to buy a house. She is married with two kids, both herself and her husband have relatively good jobs, they have saved a deposit for a house to qualify for the current loan to mortgage ratio, but they were refused a mortgage by the bank because they have no savings.

Before you go crying about them having to prove their capability of paying back a mortgage, here is another fact: they currently pay close to €1,400 a month in rent and childcare. Does the bank make any allowance for that? No.

Here are a couple who have managed to save a deposit, but on top of that they are now being asked to save the same amount again just to prove they can make repayments.

Let’s keep it simple. To pay €1,400 nett of tax, that couple must first earn close on €3,000 before they buy a slice of bread to feed themselves and their two kids, pay ever increasing electricity and heating bills, purchase all that is needed for kids to go to school these days, put clothes on their backs – the list goes on and on.

On top of that, they are now expected to save an equal amount just to show they can pay their way. Again, using simple maths, that means the couple will have to have well over €100,000 before the bank will even consider them for a mortgage.

By earning that amount of money, they will automatically be excluded from whatever government schemes are out there to help people get on the property ladder.

So where do they go? Their only answer is to continue to pay rent. They could also choose to become homeless and throw themselves at the mercy of the state – but all that will guarantee them is further trauma, possible back credit and at best a voucher for hotel accommodation in the short term. And who in God’s name wants that?

Pardon me for being simplistic, but once upon a time there was no housing crisis in this country. Yes, there were people on housing lists, but not to the same extent as today.

Look around the county and see the amount of historic ‘council’ houses that were built. I was born in one, as were many people of my generation. Where have those schemes gone – or the ones which were built on local authority land and then sold to people at affordable prices?

Sometimes old is best.

If any housing minister wants to solve the housing crisis, forget about fancy plans or strategies; get local authorities to build more houses, force developers to use the lands they have or take it from them, and force banks to give people affordable mortgages. After all, we did bail them out.