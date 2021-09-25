Jim O’Neill’s ashes were repatriated for burial

By Charlie Keegan

ON Sunday 29 August, the ashes of Jim O’Neill, formerly of Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow were buried in the cemetery adjoining St Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen.

Jim, who was aged 91, died at St Vincent’s Nursing Home in London on 1 June 2020 and, because of the travel restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, following a cremation ceremony in London, the ashes could not be repatriated to his native place until now.

Jim emigrated to London in 1951, gaining employment with British Rail in the English capital. A work accident led to him losing an eye and he was given a job for the remainder of his working life which involved conveying business letters and other correspondence to British Rail offices throughout London.

He came home to Coolnacuppogue two or three times annually during his early years as an emigrant, liking nothing more than renewing acquaintances with his friends from home. Jim would meet his friends in Cleary’s, a general store and bar at Market Square, Bagenalstown, where they would recall old times over a drink.

His summer visit home always coincided with 15 August, when he would attend the annual fair in Borris, which was a great day out for him, enjoying the buzz of activity in the south Carlow town. He would also return home some years to coincide with the annual cemetery Mass in Ballinkillen.

Local people held a great interest for Jim and on his visits home he met as many people as possible from his days in Coolnacuppogue.

Jim attended Carlow dances in London and was friendly with the Clarke sisters from Pairc Mhuire, who had also emigrated to London. For the last nine years of his life, Jim was a resident of St Vincent’s Nursing Home, where the Clarke sisters visited him on a regular basis. As a single man, these visits were welcome, providing an important link to home for Jim.

He was second eldest in a family of ten – five boys and five girls – being survived by his brother Michael (Coolnacuppogue), a well-known Gael and dedicated follower of Ballinkillen and Naomh Eoin Myshall GAA teams and Carlow county GAA sides.

It was Michael’s daughters Laura Franchi and Anne Marie Korab who conveyed Jim’s ashes home from England for burial.

Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown celebrated requiem Mass for Jim in St Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen, which was attended by family and neighbours, within Covid-19 restrictions.

Jim is survived by his brother Michael (Coolnacuppogue) and his three sisters Lilly Houlihan (Leighlinbridge), Ellie Devine (Donore, Bagenalstown) and Bridget Donlon (New Jersey, USA), sister-in-law Mary O’Neill, by nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.