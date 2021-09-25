New headstone to wife vandalised in cemetery

By Suzanne Pender

A BEREAVED family have been left ‘shook’ to find the headstone of a loved one vandalised and smashed to pieces within an hour of it being erected.

Pascal Cleere of Garyhundon, Milford, Carlow was shocked to discover that a headstone erected last week on the grave of his late wife Jane Cleere (née Kehoe) had been completely destroyed at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Newtown. Mother-of-two Jane died on 11 July 2020 and was laid to rest in the cemetery at Newtown.

“After the anniversary, I ordered the headstone,” Pascal explained to The Nationalist. “Lucy Nolan’s put it up on the Friday and they were finished up and I know the gate was then locked,” he added.

Pascal says some time after that the headstone was knocked and “smashed into three bits”.

“You would be shook after it. I had a brain haemorrhage 21 years ago and since all this I’ve been getting migraines … it’s brought it all back on,” he added.

Pascal and his son Patrick have made statements to gardaí in Bagenalstown. “Maybe someone might have seen something,” said Pascal.

Bagenalstown gardaí confirmed that a newly-installed headstone was knocked over in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Newtown on Friday 10 September.

“Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident where a headstone was knocked over and broken in St Patrick’s Church cemetery, Newtown, Bagenalstown on Friday 10 September between midday and 6pm,” stated gardaí.

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity between those times to come forward and contact 059 9721212.