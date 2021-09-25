Newtown-Dunleckney First Communion Day

Friday, September 24, 2021

Emily Bolger with her parents Jim and Emma and her sisters Lillian and Maeve at Newtown-Dunleckney First Communion in St Patrick’s Church

Will Purcell with his parents Gayle and Billy and siblings Aaron and Naomi

Mia Finn-Stenton with her parents Maria and Martin, her brother Corey and grandmother Ann Myron

Séan Dermody with his parents Sharon and Frank and siblings Ava-Rose and Thomas

Molly Fleming with her parents Colm and Catriona and siblings Conor and Nicole

Ali Hughes with her parents Nora and Alan, her brother Jim and grandmothers Deirdre Hughes and Sinead Mahony

Donnacha Tunstead with his parents Lisa and Kevin and siblings Caoimhe, Roisin and Seamus

Cara Burke with her parents Carmel and Tommy

Putting on the style at the Newtown-Dunleckney First Holy Communion in St Patricks Church were Conor Corcoran, Danny Murphy, Johnny McNamara, Will Purcell, Donnacha Tunstead, Ruairi Corcoran and Sam Kavanagh

Lily-May Curran with her parents Jason and Nicola and her sisters Julie, Daisy and Holly

Sam Kavanagh with his parents Emma and Shane and siblings Evan and Clodagh

Evan Nolan-Fox with his parents Patrick Fox and Kay Nolan and sister Saoirse

Pictured at the Newtown-Dunleckney First Communion in St Patricks Church were Crazy Burke, Hannah Ryder and Lily-May Curran

Johnny McNamara with his parents Sinead and Ger and grandmother Joan McNamara

