Plans for southern relief road move to approval stage

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS for the much-anticipated Carlow Southern Relief Road received a welcome boost and will now move on to the approval stage.

Carlow Southern Relief Road proposes to run from the R726 (Hacketstown Road) across the Tullow and Wexford roads, south of Carlow town, crossing both the railway line and River Barrow and linking with the N80 in Co Laois, offering huge relief to motorists on the Tullow Road, O’Brien Road and Hacketstown Road.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed to a meeting of Carlow County Council last week that the council had received confirmation that a strategic assessment report on the Carlow Southern Relief Road submitted by the council had been deemed to be in compliance by the department and would now be submitted for the approval stage. Mr O’Gorman expressed his confidence that the project would get the green light at approval stage and the council would then be hopeful that funding for an initial design and assessment team will be made available.

“A huge amount of work has gone on in relation to this, and I would be very hopeful that the department would see fit to give it stage one approval shortly,” said Mr O’Gorman.

Cllr Fergal Browne complimented the council’s roads section for their work on this, but added “that said, this is long overdue”. He urged the council to prioritise and “really push” that the 800m section of road from the Wexford Road to Éire Óg be done first.

Cllr William Paton stated that while the road had his “full support”, Carlow wasn’t the only town in need of a relief road and stressed the need for an outer relief road for Tullow to “alleviate the huge pressure on the bridge”. Cllr John McDonald asked about progress on Shirley’s Bends on the N80.

Cllr John Cassin pointed out that the Tullow Road was “choked up with traffic for most of the day” and asked if the council had any indication how long it would take. “The traffic is gone so bad that it’s stopping people coming into the town,” cllr Cassin complained.

Cllr Andrea Dalton stressed the urgency of the project, pointing to the additional traffic coming onto the Tullow Road from the new estate Cois Dara, an additional 160 houses coming onto the Tullow Road.

Mr O’Gorman said the next stage was stage one approval, a decision on which will come within weeks. “I expect we will get stage one approval and then it progresses on up to stage four. It’s entirely a three-year process,” said Mr O’Gorman, adding that the council had already intimated to the department that the Wexford to Eire Óg section was a priority.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that as part of the process “three or four routes” would be submitted for consideration, then detailed designs put forward and a business case made for route selection.

Cllr Cassin asked if the council had “a back-up plan” if funding was not made available for the relief road, to which Mr O’Gorman confirmed there was.

In relation to other major capital projects around the county, Mr O’Gorman stated that the council was devising a 15-year programme for other projects across the county, adding that three projects were currently in the pipeline: the Carlow Southern Relief Road, the N80 Shirley’s Bends, which was awaiting stage three approval, which is expected shortly, and the N80 realignment at Boggan Hill.

Cllr Paton stated that it was “really important” that Tullow was not overlooked at the next selection of projects, describing the current congestion in the town as “unbelievable”.

“It is crucial we get to the stage of a strategic assessment and a commitment for an outer relief road for Tullow. It is the single most important project for Tullow,” he added.