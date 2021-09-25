  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Travellers no longer required to enter hotel quarantine in Ireland

Travellers no longer required to enter hotel quarantine in Ireland

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Sarah Mooney

Travellers from overseas are no longer required to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Ireland.

The system was introduced earlier this year in an effort to halt the import of Covid-19, with certain countries or states added to a list which meant their arrivals had to spend 14 days in a designated hotel.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today announced that all remaining states have been removed from the list requiring mandatory hotel quarantine.

The system has been scaled down progressively over recent months in line with the Government’s “revised approach to international travel, the success of Ireland’s vaccine roll-out and the evolution of the pandemic internationally,” a statement on Saturday said.

Travellers arriving into Ireland must still provide proof of a PCR test negative for Covid-19, proof of vaccination or of recovery.

They must also continue to follow requirements relating to home-based quarantine and complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Protests take place across Ireland over Troubles ‘amnesty’ proposals

Saturday, 25/09/21 - 1:56pm

Lotto: Top prize for Wexford Daily Million player ahead of tonight’s €18m jackpot

Saturday, 25/09/21 - 12:15pm

James Bond star Daniel Craig says he wants to retire to Ireland

Saturday, 25/09/21 - 11:35am