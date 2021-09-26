  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested as gardaí seize €166,900 worth of cannabis in Lucan

Man arrested as gardaí seize €166,900 worth of cannabis in Lucan

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €166,900 in suspected cannabis herb and another €8,000 in cash following searches in the Lucan area of Dublin.

Gardaí on patrol in the area stopped a vehicle on Saturday at around 9.15am.

A rucksack was found which revealed cannabis herb estimated to be worth €6,900, €4,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

A follow-up search was then carried out under warrant at a nearby residence, under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

A further €160,000 in cannabis herb was located, along with €4,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and taken to Ronanstown Garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dr Tony Holohan says ‘now is the right time’ to ease Covid measures in primary schools

Sunday, 26/09/21 - 5:35pm

Donegal man who died of Covid laid to rest in his hometown

Sunday, 26/09/21 - 4:54pm

Galway man forced out of school due to bullying shares personal story

Sunday, 26/09/21 - 4:25pm