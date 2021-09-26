Margaret James was a lady of many talents

By Charlie Keegan

MARGARET James, Montgomery Street, Carlow, whose death occurred at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday 22 August, was a lady of many talents – artist, dog lover, photographer, astrologist, enthusiast of classical music and, in a working context, a company secretary.

Margaret, who celebrated her 84th birthday on 15 January last, was the eldest in a family of four children of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Posie) (née Pinkney) James. Her life began in Staplestown Road. The James family moved to Burrin Street for a short while, but all of Margaret’s childhood memories were of life in Montgomery Street.

The first of Margaret’s many pastimes was tying flies for fly fishing. She enjoyed attending operas with her brother Robin, studying astrology, while her greatest love was for dogs.

She had an interest in the British royal family and, having acquired Netflix for herself, greatly enjoyed watching The Crown in recent times.

Margaret worked up to the age of 72. She was employed in Aidan Murray’s shop on Dublin Street, in Bradbury’s confectionary shop on Tullow Street and then moved on to Tony Corr’s Photography, also Tullow Street. It was in Corr’s that she learned how to develop photographs in Tony’s darkroom and where she prepared newsreels for RTÉ. Following this, she worked for Donal Godfrey Photography, Dublin Street. When that enterprise closed, Margaret continued as a photographer in her own right.

She loved photographing family events. Due to ill health, she had, in time, to give up this work. That was a difficult decision for Margaret.

There was a spell of employment in the Shoe Company, College Street, later in Cox’s Lane, where she became company secretary. However, when that closed, Margaret’s next port of call in a work sense was for Dunny Distributors on Castle Street, where she remained until her retirement.

During this time in her life, Margaret faced the biggest challenge of her working life – learning to use a computer. Little did she know that this new challenge would open up a new world of learning and discovery, and Margaret embraced technology from there on so that when online shopping was new to many during the Covid-19 pandemic, Margaret was already well acquainted.

As with computers, Margaret’s love of dog grooming was self-taught. She took great pride in returning a well-groomed dog to its owner. This endeavour brought her to Crufts in England, the pinnacle of dog grooming, where her dog Rory was shown. This was one of Margaret’s proudest moments. Dogs played a central role throughout her life. Margaret’s mother claimed that the only way to get attention in the James house was to have a tail.

Most of all, Margaret’s life was about her love for family. She loved the opportunity to recall Christmases of her childhood and family days at the Dublin Horse Show and spring show in the RDS with her parents.

Later in life, she enjoyed all her nieces and nephews as they came into the world and grew up. She was overjoyed at their achievements. One of the highlights of the year was Santa’s visit to Montgomery Street – the part being played by Henry Nolan, who gave out presents, which was followed by a party.

The James family has extended thanks to those who supported Margaret through her illness over the final 18 months of her life, including her GP at Clayton Hall Medical Group, as well as the staff at St Luke’s Hospital and Corless Chemist for their excellent care of Margaret.

Thanks also goes to Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, who celebrated Margaret’s funeral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Tuesday 24 August under Covid-19 restrictions. Throughout her life, Margaret attended Mass in St Clare’s.

The family also thank the Poor Clare Sisters, to whom Margaret had a great devotion and who sang the hymns at her funeral Mass.

A special word of thanks goes to Sandra James, Margaret’s sister-in-law, for the tremendous love, care and the attention she showed for the duration of Margaret’s illness.

The readings at Mass were by Robin James (brother) and Hazel James (niece), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Philip James (nephew). The Offertory gifts were brought forward by Nora and Sandra James (sisters-in-law).

During Mass, Fr Dunphy paid high praise to the many and varied talents that Margaret James brought to her life.

Following Mass, the funeral cortège made its way along the Barrow Track and past the James home on Montgomery Street on Margaret’s final journey, where many neighbours and friends lined the street.

She was laid to rest with her parents in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Margaret is survived by her sister Rose Byrne (Rathoe, Carlow), brothers Billy (Montgomery Street) and Robin (Browneshill Road, Carlow), by her extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.

The month’s mind Mass for Margaret James will take place in St Clare’s Church on 25 September at 6.30pm.