New era for Knockbeg as stunning €10m renovation officially opened

By Carmel Hayes

KNOCKBEG College marked a magnificent milestone in its rich history with the official opening of a €10m renovation and extension. Students, parents and staff, both past and present, were among the crowds that gathered in glorious sunshine on Friday 10 September as they celebrated a momentous day in the school’s 200-year history.

As he officially opened the extended college, past pupil and Laois/Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan said: “I am in admiration at the splendour of the work that has been done and I want to add my congratulations to the various teams who played their part in this wonderful project.”

Old and new meet seamlessly in a remarkable transformation, where 21st century facilities blend with 19th century stately architecture to create a beautiful campus ready to serve future generations of Knockbeg pupils.

When the board of management received the green light for the renovation four years ago, it was decided to retain the original Knockbeg House and sister house, together with a classroom block designed by famed architect Sam Stephenson in 1963. The task of preserving the elegance of the old school, while also developing a state-of-the-art campus, fell to Bluett and O’Donoghue Architects, who specialise in sensitive renovation of historic buildings to meet modern needs.

The impressive results were widely admired at the joyful outdoor ceremony, officiated by teacher Jarlath Bolger, where the campus was blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty. Knockbeg is still a diocesan college and is under the patronage of the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin.

Deputy Flanagan, who is current president of the past pupils union, said he was very proud of his Knockbeg roots and felt honoured and delighted to perform the official opening on such an historic occasion.

In a speech that recalled his own close, personal connection with Knockbeg, where his mother’s home was an adjoining farm, deputy Flanagan reserved his closing words for current pupils, especially those who have just entered first year.

He said: “May you enjoy your time here and know that many of the friends you make here are likely to be your friends for life. As a student of Knockbeg, your future options are without limits in terms of opportunity and success.”

Principal Michael Carew said the regeneration project has revitalised the school and the finished work is “a joy to behold” that is the envy of many schools far and wide.

He said: “The view as you drive down the avenue is breath-taking. The front building and original Knockbeg House has been restored to its former glory. The 1960s block, formerly known as ‘Siberia’, is, apparently, too warm now, but it does look like it belongs exactly where it is.”

During tributes to everyone who helped bring the renovation to fruition, Mr Carew especially thanked Bishop Nulty, board of management chairman Fr John Dunphy and deputy Flanagan, who “moved mountains” to get the project started.

There were memorable and moving moments, particularly during the closing hymn exquisitely performed by Donna Roche and when the sound of bells echoed across the idyllic campus, with a ceremonial bell-ringing by former Knockbeg principals John Curtis and Cyril Hughes, together with past pupil and present teacher Chris Conway.

The new extension covers the entire old farmyard area and includes a gym and sports hall, two ASD units with sensory rooms and gardens, a new canteen, music room and a new three-storey block that overlooks the River Barrow, where generations of Knockbeg pupils swam.

Outside, four new basketball and tennis courts have been added to the four existing football pitches.

Where generations of boarders once slept under the rafters of Knockbeg House, the dormitories have been turned into classrooms, science labs, a library and a study hall. The corridors are lined with photographs of past pupils and a pictorial record of the college’s countless academic and sporting achievements that will, no doubt, be augmented by the generations still to come.