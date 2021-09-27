Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joseph (Joe) Doyle

Knocknagee, Carlow, September 25th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Diarmuid and Paul and adored grandfather of Ben and Tim. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sister, daughter-in-law Zara, Diarmuid’s partner Roisín, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, where a 50% capacity applies. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Levitstown (Eircode R93 WT35), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid regulations the Funeral Mass, for family and close friends, is restricted to 50% capacity of the church, therefore the family would welcome if wished, that people would attend in the church grounds.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Kildare Palliative Care.

Anthony (Tony) Meehan

Slaney Bank View, Rathvilly Co. Carlow and late of Saggart and Robinhood Road, Dublin – 24th September 2021 suddenly at his residence; Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and Anthony, daughters Kathleen and Linda, sister Eithne, brother Pat, son-in-law Edward, daughters-in-law Theresa and Jean, grandchildren Michelle, Niamh, Simone, Tristan, Sophia and Mark, great-grandson Zak, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, predeceased by his brothers Alan and Michael and granddaughter Khara.

May Tony Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence for family and close friends on Tuesday, 28th September, from 3pm. until 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Anthony’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Sean Kavanagh

Pollerton Road, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on September 26th, 2021, at his home.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Violet Cunningham

5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin, Co. Donegal, September 23rd 2021 (suddenly) at Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be confirmed later.