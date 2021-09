By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Ballon are investigating after gardening equipment was taken from a garden shed in Kilcoole, Rathoe on Friday 24 September.

A Husqvarna ride on lawn mower and an orange garden strimmer were taken sometime between 9am and 6pm on Friday.

The lock on the shed was broken to gain entry. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Friday or anyone who is offered these items for sale to contact Gardaí in Ballon.