Carlow woman is new CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland

A CARLOW woman has been appointed as CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI).

Dearbhla O’Brien is currently chief executive of WorkandTravel.ie and was formerly managing director and CEO of USIT Ireland. She takes up her new position next January.

The board of GRI has formally proposed the Carlow town native to the position and the appointment will now be submitted to the minister for agriculture for approval.

Greyhound Racing Ireland says that Dearbhla O’Brien is “a seasoned CEO and managing director with extensive experience across multiple sectors to drive business growth and transformation”.

“She was promoted to managing director/CEO of USIT Ireland in 2010 following success as commercial and marketing director over a seven-year period. In 2019, Ms O’Brien established Workandtravel.ie and guided the business to gain a 30% market share of the S J1 market in the first year of trading.”

Announcing Ms O’Brien’s appointment, Frank Nyhan, chairperson of the board of GRI, said: “On behalf of the staff and board of GRI, I am pleased to announce that Dearbhla O’Brien has, following an extensive recruitment process, accepted the position as our new CEO.”

Mr Nyhan continued: “Dearbhla’s organisational values, vision, communication skills and commercial and marketing knowledge makes her an excellent choice as CEO as we look to build on the significant progress made in several key areas in recent years, including greyhound welfare, traceability and the overall strengthening of the sector following a difficult operating environment brought about by the pandemic.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms O’Brien said: “I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland and I look forward to working with my new colleagues and the vibrant and committed greyhound racing community in the years ahead, which are full of both challenges and opportunities.

“I will use my strategic and operational planning, corporate governance and commercial strategy experience to further strengthen the greyhound racing industry by fostering the working relationship between the GRI and owners and trainers, as well as developing a strategy towards restoring attendance levels at race meetings closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“I will place a strong emphasis on the need to continually develop and invest in new and existing care and welfare initiatives, such as the provision of care and foster care centres, the inspection programme for greyhound establishments and the operation of a Greyhound Injuries Support Scheme.”