Dublin buyers show strong interest in Carlow homes

CARLOW houses are going ‘sale agreed’ in just three weeks as the price of homes continues to rise.

The price of an average secondhand three-bed semi in Co Carlow has risen by 3.4% to €195,000 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Despite the summer break, prices in Carlow town rose 1.5% to €205,000 this quarter, with time to sell steady at three weeks.

“If a property is priced correctly, we are guaranteed 15 to 20 viewers and we would have three or four bidders with reserve being matched or exceeded,” said Harry Sothern of REA Sothern in Carlow town.

“In August and early September, a number of people went on holidays and the market was not as active, but enquiries are coming in stronger in the second part of September,” he added.

Across the county, homes are reaching sale agreed in three weeks, the Q3 REA Average House Price Index shows.

Tullow prices rose 5.7% this quarter to €185,000, with time taken to sell remaining at four weeks.

“Lack of supply continues to be an issue, and currently there are very few starter homes for sale in the Tullow area,” said Matthew Conry of REA Dawson, Tullow.

“Good-quality residential properties, which are in rural areas and are close to good road infrastructure, are attracting strong interest from Dublin buyers, who now have the option to work from home on a full- or part-time basis.”

Average house prices nationally have risen by €3,500 a month since the end of June, with selling prices in commuter areas and small towns increasing by more than double the growth experienced in major cities.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 4.1% over the past three months to €264,056 – representing an annual increase of 12%.