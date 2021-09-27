Enterprise campus plan takes another step forward

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS for an innovative enterprise campus aimed at stimulating economic development in Carlow took a step forward in the planning process last week.

The plans for the campus, to the rear of Enterprise House on O’Brien Road, will incorporate a number of new buildings designed to accommodate scale-up companies. Members agreed to grant a ‘Part 8’ in the process, which allows the plans to go out to public display and invites submissions from the public.

Director of services Michael Rainey described the plans as “an important project for Carlow”, adding that it was an advantage to “have the planning ready so when funding becomes available we are in a strong position to make a successful application”. Mr Rainey stated that the council was “hopeful” that a call for applications would come later this year and Carlow would be “designed, costed and ready to go”.

The site identified for the enterprise campus was behind the existing Enterprise House and would incorporate the development of two new buildings to accommodate office and technology space, remote working and light manufacturing. The campus is designed for scale-up companies with a vision that in four to five years they would secure alternative accommodation as they expand their businesses.

The enterprise campus will also include a white-box space – the first of its kind in the southeast – a studio space for companies to create visual content.

Cllr Michael Doran asked about progress on the enterprise centre for Bagenalstown. Mr Rainey stated that plans for such a facility in Bagenalstown would come under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and require an application to An Bord Pleanála.

“It’s a different path to this particular project, but we would be hoping to make progress there, too,” Mr Rainey said.